SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Timothy Stonehocker Sells 2,121 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $23,267.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 573,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,189.35. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 31,329 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $353,391.12.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 70,524 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,480.00.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. 20,984,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,209,066. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.63. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 211.16%.The firm had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in SoundHound AI by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Key Stores Impacting SoundHound AI

Here are the key news stories impacting SoundHound AI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound, citing progress in its voice and conversational-AI service development — a potential catalyst for investor interest and institutional flows. Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrade

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound, citing progress in its voice and conversational-AI service development — a potential catalyst for investor interest and institutional flows. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat featured SoundHound as one of three “application-layer” AI pure plays, highlighting scale after the Amelia acquisition, projected 2025 revenue growth, and management’s roadmap toward break-even — supportive for longer-term fundamentals. Application-Layer Rotation

MarketBeat featured SoundHound as one of three “application-layer” AI pure plays, highlighting scale after the Amelia acquisition, projected 2025 revenue growth, and management’s roadmap toward break-even — supportive for longer-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several bullish analyst/commentary pieces (Motley Fool features) highlight SoundHound’s opportunity in voice-powered AI agents and enterprise traction, but they are thematic and longer?term in nature rather than immediate catalysts. Fool: Second Derivative AI Stocks

Several bullish analyst/commentary pieces (Motley Fool features) highlight SoundHound’s opportunity in voice-powered AI agents and enterprise traction, but they are thematic and longer?term in nature rather than immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Market headlines grouping multiple tech names (e.g., “MongoDB, AppLovin, and SoundHound AI Stocks Trade Down”) note sector/rotation selling pressure — helpful context for intraday weakness but not company-specific negative news. Sector Headline

Market headlines grouping multiple tech names (e.g., “MongoDB, AppLovin, and SoundHound AI Stocks Trade Down”) note sector/rotation selling pressure — helpful context for intraday weakness but not company-specific negative news. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling disclosed this week: CEO Keyvan Mohajer, CFO Nitesh Sharan, COO Michael Zagorsek, CTO Timothy Stonehocker, and other insiders reported multiple sales (large blocks on Dec. 22–26 at ~$10.66–$11.28). Collective insider supply and percentage ownership reductions are likely a near-term headwind for sentiment. (Example filing for CEO sale) SEC Filing — CEO Sale

Heavy insider selling disclosed this week: CEO Keyvan Mohajer, CFO Nitesh Sharan, COO Michael Zagorsek, CTO Timothy Stonehocker, and other insiders reported multiple sales (large blocks on Dec. 22–26 at ~$10.66–$11.28). Collective insider supply and percentage ownership reductions are likely a near-term headwind for sentiment. (Example filing for CEO sale) Negative Sentiment: Contrasting coverage includes cautionary takes about valuation/speculation in pure?play AI names — reminders that momentum can reverse if revenue/profitability targets slip. Fool Warning

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

