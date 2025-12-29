Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Major Shareholder Purchases $13,833,170.00 in Stock

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) major shareholder A/S Genmab purchased 142,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,833,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 72,828,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,365,373. This represents a 0.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A/S Genmab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 24th, A/S Genmab acquired 96,082 shares of Merus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $9,319,954.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, A/S Genmab bought 561,042 shares of Merus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,421,074.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, A/S Genmab bought 15,710 shares of Merus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $1,523,870.00.

On Friday, December 19th, A/S Genmab purchased 66,264 shares of Merus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,427,608.00.

On Thursday, December 18th, A/S Genmab purchased 212,177 shares of Merus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,581,169.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, A/S Genmab acquired 150,795 shares of Merus stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $14,627,115.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, A/S Genmab bought 120,752 shares of Merus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,712,944.00.

Merus stock traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.00. 2,726,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,370. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.50. Merus N.V. has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $97.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Merus by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Merus by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 3,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Merus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Merus in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

MRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Merus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Utilizing its proprietary Biclonics® platform, Merus engineers fully human bispecific antibodies designed to engage immune cells and tumor targets simultaneously. The company’s research efforts are aimed at creating novel therapies with optimized potency, selectivity and safety profiles.

The Merus pipeline encompasses multiple Biclonics candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

