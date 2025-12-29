Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Major Shareholder Purchases $13,833,170.00 in Stock

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) major shareholder A/S Genmab purchased 142,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,833,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 72,828,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,365,373. This represents a 0.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
A/S Genmab also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 24th, A/S Genmab acquired 96,082 shares of Merus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $9,319,954.00.
- On Tuesday, December 23rd, A/S Genmab bought 561,042 shares of Merus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,421,074.00.
- On Monday, December 22nd, A/S Genmab bought 15,710 shares of Merus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $1,523,870.00.
- On Friday, December 19th, A/S Genmab purchased 66,264 shares of Merus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,427,608.00.
- On Thursday, December 18th, A/S Genmab purchased 212,177 shares of Merus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,581,169.00.
- On Wednesday, December 17th, A/S Genmab acquired 150,795 shares of Merus stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $14,627,115.00.
- On Tuesday, December 16th, A/S Genmab bought 120,752 shares of Merus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,712,944.00.
Merus Stock Down 7.1%
Merus stock traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.00. 2,726,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,370. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.50. Merus N.V. has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $97.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Merus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Merus
About Merus
Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Utilizing its proprietary Biclonics® platform, Merus engineers fully human bispecific antibodies designed to engage immune cells and tumor targets simultaneously. The company’s research efforts are aimed at creating novel therapies with optimized potency, selectivity and safety profiles.
The Merus pipeline encompasses multiple Biclonics candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Merus
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How the Rich Retire
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.