Short Interest in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Decreases By 42.5%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 61,882 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the November 30th total of 107,689 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,755 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company's shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRE. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prenetics Global by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 333,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the third quarter worth $979,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Prenetics Global by 581.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners bought a new position in Prenetics Global in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Prenetics Global in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

PRE stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $16.28. 78,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $273.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.35. Prenetics Global has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $18.48.

Prenetics Global ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 60.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prenetics Global will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prenetics Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prenetics Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Prenetics Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prenetics Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ: PRE) is a molecular diagnostics and genetic testing company that delivers a broad range of laboratory and at-home testing solutions. The company’s core offerings include next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels for hereditary health risks, pharmacogenomic reports to guide medication choices, and comprehensive consumer DNA testing services. In addition to genetic insights, Prenetics provides infectious disease diagnostics—most notably real-time PCR testing for pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2—through an integrated platform that combines sample collection, laboratory processing and digital reporting.

Serving both business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets, Prenetics operates a network of laboratories and service centers across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

