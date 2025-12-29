Insider Selling: Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) CEO Sells 1,908 Shares of Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffry Householder sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $240,083.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,532,590.28. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CPK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.19. 131,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.79. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $140.59.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.5% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 94.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 66.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $141.00 target price on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) is a diversified energy services holding company headquartered in Dover, Delaware. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company engages in natural gas distribution, transmission and storage; propane distribution; wholesale propane supply; and contract compression and natural gas liquids processing. Its core mission is to provide safe, reliable and cost-effective energy solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers across multiple U.S.

