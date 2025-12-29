Insider Selling: SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) CEO Sells 144,326 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 144,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $1,627,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,198,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,796,677.36. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keyvan Mohajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 8th, Keyvan Mohajer sold 118,654 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,373,080.00.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SOUN stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,984,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,209,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.63. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 211.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 83.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in SoundHound AI by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised SoundHound AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on SoundHound AI from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

Featured Stories

