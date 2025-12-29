SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) COO Sells $828,019.68 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Zagorsek sold 73,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $828,019.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,787,459 shares in the company, valued at $20,162,537.52. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,984,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,209,066. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.63.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 211.16%.The business had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 83.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SOUN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised SoundHound AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

