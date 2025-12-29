Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.66, for a total value of $1,254,453.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,907.80. This represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $1,245,792.45.

On Friday, December 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,244,796.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total transaction of $1,236,364.50.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $1,250,621.40.

On Monday, December 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.92, for a total transaction of $1,218,121.80.

On Friday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,242,573.15.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $1,240,120.35.

On Monday, December 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.70, for a total transaction of $1,231,765.50.

On Friday, December 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $1,230,079.20.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $1,188,688.20.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $163.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,155. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.23.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

