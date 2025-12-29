SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Insider James Ming Hom Sells 42,600 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) insider James Ming Hom sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $480,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 803,383 shares in the company, valued at $9,062,160.24. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 2.7%

SOUN stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,984,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,209,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.63.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 211.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,457,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,798,000 after buying an additional 6,132,648 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 84.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,973,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,105 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth about $21,679,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $11,914,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 69.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,473 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

