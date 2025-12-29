Short Interest in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Decreases By 44.2%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,124 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 7,388 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,360 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,360 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Precipio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precipio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Precipio in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Precipio during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in Precipio by 370.1% during the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 131,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 103,210 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precipio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precipio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Precipio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Precipio Stock Performance

PRPO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,619. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. Precipio has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 million, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 5.50%.The company had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc is a clinical-stage diagnostics and medical technology company focused on advancing the detection and management of hematologic diseases. The firm develops precision diagnostic solutions that integrate digital morphology, immunophenotyping, and molecular testing to improve the diagnosis of leukemia and related blood disorders. Precipio’s approach is designed to enhance the accuracy and speed of laboratory workflows, helping physicians tailor treatment strategies more effectively.

The company’s core offerings include an automated digital imaging and analysis platform that captures and classifies blood and bone marrow cell images at high throughput.

