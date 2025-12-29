Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Decreases By 45.4%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,934 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,615 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,615 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ HYXF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.26. 9,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,869. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.2385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
