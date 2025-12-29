Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Decreases By 45.4%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,934 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,615 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,615 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HYXF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.26. 9,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,869. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.2385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,185,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,456.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

