Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Decreases By 45.4%

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2025

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,934 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,615 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,615 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HYXF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.26. 9,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,869. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.2385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,185,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,456.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.