Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,372 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the November 30th total of 14,787 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,346 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,346 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at $793,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 200,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Germany ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Price Performance

FLGR stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $33.57. 4,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.04. Franklin FTSE Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89.

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (FLGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Germany RIC Capped index. The fund offers market cap-based exposure to large- and mid-cap German equities. FLGR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.