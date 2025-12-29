Insider Selling: American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Director Sells 19,208 Shares of Stock

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Hanson sold 19,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $929,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,134. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 344.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 714.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,529,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,484,000 after purchasing an additional 611,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,902,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,289,000 after buying an additional 422,931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,820,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,846,000 after buying an additional 798,075 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 16.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,318,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,415,000 after buying an additional 759,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 20.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,882,000 after buying an additional 779,109 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AHR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare?related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long?term net lease or triple?net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high?growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

