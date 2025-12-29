Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells $645,445.02 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 26,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $645,445.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 757,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,506,037.66. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $463,400.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $353,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,569 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $317,650.29.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $264,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $131,600.00.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,583. The firm has a market cap of $358.82 million, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business had revenue of $57.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LWAY. Benchmark started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,494,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 55.9% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 220,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 79,218 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 193,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Lifeway Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 151,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slotnik Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC now owns 141,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: LWAY) is a Chicago-based food company specializing in probiotic-rich cultured dairy products. Established in 1986 by Michael Smolyansky, the company pioneered the introduction of kefir to the U.S. market. Under the leadership of CEO Julie Smolyansky, who succeeded her father in 2002, Lifeway has grown from a single product operation into a diversified portfolio of fermented foods and beverages aimed at promoting digestive health and wellness.

The company’s flagship product is kefir, a cultured milk beverage naturally rich in probiotics, vitamins and minerals.

