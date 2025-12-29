UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Daniel Dines Sells 45,000 Shares

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 28,613,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,569,586.50. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 29th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $739,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $760,950.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $742,050.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $723,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $724,950.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $778,500.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $805,950.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $837,450.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $864,450.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $678,150.00.

UiPath Trading Down 0.1%

UiPath stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,671,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,787,343. UiPath, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. UiPath had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UiPath from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $102,559,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,451,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 76.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,407,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,732,000 after buying an additional 4,926,341 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 53.3% in the second quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 13,722,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,645,000 after buying an additional 4,772,244 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $59,561,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

Featured Articles

