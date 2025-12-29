John Rutherford Purchases 15,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) Director John Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $481,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 173,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,374.74. This trade represents a 9.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

