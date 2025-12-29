IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $2,122,565.90 in Stock

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 28,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,122,565.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,670,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,724,429.02. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 24th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,785 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $955,806.60.

On Monday, December 22nd, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 22,937 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,730,137.91.

On Monday, November 24th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 35,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $2,672,600.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 29,167 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,165,941.42.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 23,966 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $2,107,090.72.

On Monday, October 20th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 23,642 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $2,073,403.40.

On Friday, October 17th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 16,559 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $1,402,216.12.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.92. 212,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,832. IPG Photonics Corporation has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.54, a PEG ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.02.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.66%.The business had revenue of $250.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital set a $96.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1,621.7% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 76.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company’s core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG’s systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

