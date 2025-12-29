D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading 3.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.76 and last traded at $26.1350. 32,072,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 60,160,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

QBTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 54.68 and a quick ratio of 54.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.57.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 97.58% and a negative net margin of 1,651.81%.The business’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $3,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,471,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,183,499.36. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirstjen Nielsen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $158,340.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 112,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,663.26. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,342,087 shares of company stock valued at $66,073,024. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 247,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 137,549 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 123.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 491.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth $14,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

