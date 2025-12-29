Head-To-Head Analysis: Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) versus Insynergy Products (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Insynergy Products (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) and Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Insynergy Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.2% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Insynergy Products has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifetime Brands has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insynergy Products 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lifetime Brands 2 1 1 0 1.75

Lifetime Brands has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.55%. Given Lifetime Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lifetime Brands is more favorable than Insynergy Products.

Profitability

This table compares Insynergy Products and Lifetime Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insynergy Products 7.34% 10.64% 5.66% Lifetime Brands -5.49% -0.85% -0.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insynergy Products and Lifetime Brands”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insynergy Products $58.67 million 0.40 -$17.65 million $0.01 2.99 Lifetime Brands $682.95 million 0.14 -$15.16 million ($1.66) -2.46

Lifetime Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Insynergy Products. Lifetime Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insynergy Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lifetime Brands beats Insynergy Products on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insynergy Products

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. It also provides home solutions, such as thermal beverageware, bath scales, weather and outdoor household, food storage, neoprene travel, and home décor products. The company owns or licenses various brands, including the Farberware, Mikasa, Taylor, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, BUILT NY, Rabbit, Kamenstein, S’well, and Fred & Friends. It serves mass market merchants, specialty stores, department stores, warehouse clubs, grocery stores, off-price retailers, food service distributors, food and beverage outlets, and e-commerce. The company sells its products directly, as well as through its retail websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

