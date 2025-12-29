BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TXXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TXXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,156 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the November 30th total of 7,058 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,089 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,089 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TXXI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.71. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,261. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $557,000. Balance Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF (TXXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diversified portfolio of US dollar-denominated municipal and taxable fixed income securities, seeking to provide attractive after-tax income while maintaining capital preservation. TXXI was launched on Mar 13, 2025 and is issued by BondBloxx.

