Short Interest in BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Expands By 43.4%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 78,258 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the November 30th total of 54,560 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 182,170 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BiomX Stock Performance

Shares of BiomX stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 88,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. BiomX has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BiomX to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in developing precision bacteriophage therapies to target pathogenic bacteria in the human microbiome. By harnessing the natural ability of bacteriophages to selectively infect and lyse harmful bacterial strains, BiomX aims to restore microbial balance without disrupting beneficial commensal organisms. The company’s platform integrates phage discovery, formulation and genetic engineering to create tailored phage cocktails for a range of microbiome-associated diseases.

The company’s pipeline includes lead clinical candidates for gastrointestinal disorders such as pouchitis and ulcerative colitis, as well as programs addressing dermatological indications including acne and atopic dermatitis.

