Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 115,613 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the November 30th total of 81,063 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,691 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company's shares are sold short.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.05. The company had a trading volume of 101,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,002. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $117.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 583,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,282,000 after purchasing an additional 539,426 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,733,000 after buying an additional 123,720 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,476.1% in the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 117,881 shares in the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,069,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 234,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after buying an additional 80,451 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

