Short Interest in AdvisorShares HVAC and Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAC) Rises By 43.0%

AdvisorShares HVAC and Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 592 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 414 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AdvisorShares HVAC and Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares HVAC and Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. AdvisorShares HVAC and Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $33.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares HVAC and Industrials ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares HVAC and Industrials ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AdvisorShares HVAC and Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 6.51% of AdvisorShares HVAC and Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About AdvisorShares HVAC and Industrials ETF

The AdvisorShares HVAC and Industrials ETF (HVAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in US companies within the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry and broader industrial sector. The funds advisor considers companies for either growth or value opportunities HVAC was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by AdvisorShares.

