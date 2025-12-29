Short Interest in iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRC) Rises By 45.6%

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,107 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the November 30th total of 12,440 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of LDRC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,699. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27.

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF (LDRC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds, tracking an equally-weighted index that staggers maturities across a portfolio of underlying iShares iBonds Corporate ETF, all maturing within six years. Each underlying fund comprises USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing annually. LDRC was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

