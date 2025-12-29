Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Update

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 462,804 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the November 30th total of 281,217 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,875 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,875 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Guardforce AI in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Guardforce AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardforce AI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited ( NASDAQ:GFAI Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.44% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Guardforce AI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.59. 799,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,776. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.26. Guardforce AI has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

Guardforce AI Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) is a developer of AI-powered robotics and automation solutions for security, health and service applications. Its offerings include autonomous patrol robots equipped with advanced computer vision and sensor fusion capabilities, disinfection robots utilizing UV and spray systems, and last-mile delivery units, all coordinated through a proprietary cloud-based management platform. These integrated solutions enable clients to enhance physical security, improve hygiene standards and optimize operational efficiency.

Established in 2021 and publicly listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, Guardforce AI leverages its engineering expertise in machine learning algorithms and real-time analytics to meet the evolving needs of industries such as manufacturing, logistics, retail, healthcare and public infrastructure.

