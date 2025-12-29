Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 29,192,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 45,898,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 5.42.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 100.82%.The business had revenue of $252.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $398,723.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 248,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,537.68. The trade was a 12.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $296,228.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,555,489 shares in the company, valued at $38,292,616.53. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,711 shares of company stock worth $3,286,669. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 7,831.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 23,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth about $304,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

