Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Declines By 40.4%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 54,092 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the November 30th total of 90,830 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 641,960 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 58,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:FTGC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.33. 911,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,882. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $27.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.6647 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $14.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 62.8%.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund. FTGC was launched on Oct 23, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

