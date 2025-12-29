Comparing PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) and CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) and CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of CSW Industrials shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CSW Industrials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and CSW Industrials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PIMCO Income Strategy Fund N/A N/A N/A CSW Industrials 14.88% 14.74% 11.10%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PIMCO Income Strategy Fund $47.36 million N/A N/A N/A N/A CSW Industrials $878.30 million 5.82 $136.65 million $8.52 35.98

This table compares PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and CSW Industrials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CSW Industrials has higher revenue and earnings than PIMCO Income Strategy Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and CSW Industrials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PIMCO Income Strategy Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00 CSW Industrials 0 6 1 1 2.38

CSW Industrials has a consensus price target of $314.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.72%. Given CSW Industrials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CSW Industrials is more favorable than PIMCO Income Strategy Fund.

Dividends

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. CSW Industrials pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CSW Industrials has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

CSW Industrials beats PIMCO Income Strategy Fund on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years. It employs fundamental analysis with top-down approach to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as PIMCO Floating Rate Income Fund. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund was formed on June 19, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products. The Engineered Building Solutions segment offers architectural railings and associated services; fire and smoke protection solutions; and pre-engineered and custom architectural building components for use in architecturally specified building products. The Specialized Reliability Solutions segment provides compounds, lubricants, lubricant management products, and sealants; desiccant breather filtration products; and contamination control, industrial maintenance and repair, rail friction modifiers, sealants, and operations solutions for use in energy, general industrial, mining, and rail transportation. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

