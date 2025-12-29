Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.97, but opened at $25.5350. Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 410 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPSWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Japan Steel Works in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Japan Steel Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Japan Steel Works Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business had revenue of $444.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

