ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Up 3.2% – Still a Buy?

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.55 and last traded at $88.97. Approximately 96,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 218,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ICF International in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on ICF International from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICF International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.44.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $465.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.57%.

In related news, Director Randall Mehl acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,498. This represents a 2.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $228,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,423.76. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 2,121.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI), commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF’s offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

