Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.0675. Xinyi Glass shares last traded at $1.0675, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

Xinyi Glass Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) is a leading manufacturer of glass products serving the architectural, automotive and industrial markets. The company produces a wide range of float glass, energy-efficient coated glass, laminated glass and insulated glass units that are used in commercial and residential buildings, as well as tempered and laminated safety glass for the automotive sector. By leveraging advanced production techniques and stringent quality controls, Xinyi Glass seeks to meet the performance and safety requirements of global building and auto manufacturers.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Xinyi Glass has grown from a regional glass processor into one of the largest float glass producers in Mainland China.

