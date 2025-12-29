AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Short Interest Down 43.2% in December

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 125 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the November 30th total of 220 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance

AB Industrivärden (publ) stock remained flat at $41.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. AB Industrivärden has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

About AB Industrivärden (publ)

AB Industrivärden (publ) is a Stockholm-based investment company focused on long-term holdings in established Swedish and Nordic businesses. Through its portfolio of equity stakes in major industrial, financial and forest products companies, Industrivärden seeks to generate value by supporting sustainable growth and operational excellence in its investments.

As an active owner, Industrivärden engages with portfolio companies on strategic direction, governance and capital allocation. Its approach emphasizes collaboration with management teams and board members to drive improvements in efficiency, innovation and market positioning.

