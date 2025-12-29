International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 812,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 557% from the average daily volume of 123,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

International Lithium Trading Down 16.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a current ratio of 43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.19.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe. It also has an option agreement to acquire 90% interests in the Grass Roots Copper and Cobalt property located in Northwestern Ontario.

