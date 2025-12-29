AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Short Interest Down 33.4% in December

AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,490 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 30,749 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 307,776 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 307,776 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:YEAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 114,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB Ultra Short Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,007,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,032 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 900,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,628,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 869,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,085,000 after purchasing an additional 363,083 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 9,882.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 793,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,188,000 after buying an additional 785,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 396.8% during the third quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 497,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after buying an additional 397,355 shares during the period.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year. YEAR was launched on Sep 14, 2022 and is managed by AB Funds.

