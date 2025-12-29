YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,786 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the November 30th total of 23,526 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of XOMO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 54,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $15.12.
YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.0903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2,053.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF
YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (XOMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Exxon Mobil Corporation stock (XOM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. XOMO was launched on Aug 30, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How the Rich Retire
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.