YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2025

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMOGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,786 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the November 30th total of 23,526 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of XOMO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 54,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.0903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2,053.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMOFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.42% of YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (XOMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Exxon Mobil Corporation stock (XOM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. XOMO was launched on Aug 30, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.