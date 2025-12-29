YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,786 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the November 30th total of 23,526 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of XOMO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 54,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.0903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2,053.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:XOMO Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.42% of YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (XOMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Exxon Mobil Corporation stock (XOM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. XOMO was launched on Aug 30, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

