PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 332,239 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 123,617 shares.The stock last traded at $35.6550 and had previously closed at $35.63.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $691.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHYL. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. CacheTech Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 157,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,846,000.

About PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

