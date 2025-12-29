BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB) Short Interest Down 40.8% in December

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,282 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the November 30th total of 32,579 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,113 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,113 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,711. The company has a market capitalization of $423.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08. BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $41.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,101,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 55,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of BB (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers. XBB was launched on May 24, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

