Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Trading Up 3.1% – Here’s Why

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.8010. 553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Super Hi International in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Super Hi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Hi International currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of -0.62.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $216.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Super Hi International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Super Hi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

