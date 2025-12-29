Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 632,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 282,376 shares.The stock last traded at $290.31 and had previously closed at $290.70.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.53 and a 200-day moving average of $263.21. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Health Care ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VHT. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,943.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25,634 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fischer Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.