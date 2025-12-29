BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.41 and last traded at C$25.41, with a volume of 99540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.32.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Up 0.4%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.50.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th.

About BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO)

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of Canadian banks to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. To achieve investment objective the ETF will primarily invest in and hold the securities of Canadian banks, ETFs, or a combination of these. Depending on market volatility and other factors, the ETF will write covered call options on these securities. Under such call options, the ETF will sell to the buyer of the option, for a premium, either a right to buy the security from the ETF at an exercise price or, if the option is cash settled, the right to a payment from the ETF equal to the difference between the value of the security and the exercise price.

