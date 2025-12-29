Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 20,000 Shares

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $2,202,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,735,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,124,245.56. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 12,400 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $1,349,988.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $2,105,600.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $2,060,400.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 6,176 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $628,593.28.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,724 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $578,696.40.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $1,001,800.00.

Shares of VICR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.75. The company had a trading volume of 202,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.94. Vicor Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $112.31.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Vicor had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vicor by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 993.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Vicor in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 target price on Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

