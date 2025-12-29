Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Short Interest Down 53.3% in December

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,420 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the November 30th total of 5,185 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONBPO remained flat at $25.05 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp, headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is a regional financial services holding company and the parent of Old National Bank. Established in 1834, the institution ranks among the longest-serving banks in the Midwest and provides a comprehensive range of banking solutions. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and small business lending, commercial real estate financing, and treasury and cash management services.

Beyond traditional banking, Old National Bancorp delivers wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, investment advisory, and specialty insurance products through its subsidiaries.

