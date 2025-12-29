Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02, with a volume of 594736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.

Clontarf Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.

About Clontarf Energy

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes. In addition, it focuses on liquefied natural gas reserves located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

