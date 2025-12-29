Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.28 and last traded at GBX 35.28, with a volume of 14185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.60.

Novacyt Stock Down 3.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -1.86.

Novacyt (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Novacyt had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 203.06%.

Novacyt Company Profile

Novacyt is an international molecular diagnostics company providing a broad portfolio of integrated technologies and services, primarily focused on the delivery of genomic medicine. The Company develops, manufactures, and commercialises a range of molecular assays and instrumentation to deliver workflows and services that enable seamless end-to-end solutions from sample to result across multiple sectors including human health, animal health and environmental.

The Company is divided into three business segments:

Clinical

Broad portfolio of human clinical in vitro diagnostic products, workflows and services focused on three therapeutic areas:

· Reproductive Health: NIPT, Cystic Fibrosis and other rapid aneuploidy tests

· Precision Medicine: DPYD genotyping assay

· Infectious Diseases: Winterplex, multiplex winter respiratory PCR panel

Instrumentation

Portfolio of next generation size selection DNA sample preparation platforms and rapid PCR machines, including:

· Ranger® Technology: automated DNA sample preparation and target enrichment technology

MyGo: real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) instruments

Research Use Only

Range of services for the life sciences industry:

· Design, manufacture, and supply of high-performance qPCR assays and workflows for use in human health, agriculture, veterinary and environmental, to support global health organisations and the research industry

· Pharmaceutical research services: whole genome sequencing (WGS) / whole exome sequencing (WES)

Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay in France with offices in the UK (in Stokesley, Eastleigh and Manchester), Taipei, Singapore, the US and Canada and has a commercial presence in over 65 countries.

