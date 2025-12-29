Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 2122152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.87 price objective on Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Silver Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.87.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.08 million, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Newcoast Silver Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

