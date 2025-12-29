Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$102.02 and last traded at C$101.53, with a volume of 1068362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$101.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. National Bankshares set a C$81.00 price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$93.85.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.77 billion during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 17.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Nova Scotia

In related news, insider Julie Walsh sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.62, for a total transaction of C$373,903.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$143,886.60. This trade represents a 72.21% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank’s international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.