Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 301257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Copper Fox Metals Trading Up 1.7%

The stock has a market cap of C$339.32 million, a PE ratio of -544.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.34.

About Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

