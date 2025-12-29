Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 151440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Conifex Timber Trading Up 7.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$38.16 million for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 17.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. Analysts predict that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300312 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc is a Canada based forestry company. It operates through two segments: Lumber and Bioenergy. The main activities of the lumbar segment include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber finishing. The firm’s primary activities of the bioenergy segment are the generation of electrical power and the development of other opportunities in bioenergy and bioproducts which are complementary to the company’s harvesting and manufacturing operations.

