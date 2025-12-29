Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 29825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Strategic Metals Trading Down 3.4%

The company has a current ratio of 26.84, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$31.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Strategic Metals Company Profile

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects. Strategic Metals Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

