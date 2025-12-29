Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 166522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Aurion Resources Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$216.96 million, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.98.

Insider Activity

In other Aurion Resources news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,875,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,558,366.32. This trade represents a 0.21% increase in their position. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

