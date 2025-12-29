Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 1485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Glacier Media Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$32.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative return on equity of 89.90% and a negative net margin of 63.78%.The business had revenue of C$40.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glacier Media

Glacier Media Inc offers information and marketing solutions. It operates in three segments Environmental, Property and Financial Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. Environmental, Property and Financial Information includes the company’s business to business content, marketing solutions and data information products that are environmental, and property-related. The Commodity Information includes the business-to-business content, marketing solutions and data information products which are agriculture, energy and mining-related.

